Police investigating deadly Richmond Highway shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person is dead after a shooting on Richmond Highway on Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 700 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a man down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

