He needed a kidney. The mom of two girls he coached donated him one.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A little over a year ago, CBS 6 shared the story of Mills Godwin Volleyball Coach Chris Wakefield who, because of a longtime ailment, was in need of a kidney transplant.

It took about a year for Wakefield to find his donor but when he did, he didn't have to go far.

Tammy Wright, a team mom who had two daughters play for Wakefield, ended up being a match and donated a kidney to Wakefield. Tammy was tested last summer and received the go-ahead the day before Thanksgiving.

The surgery happened just before Christmas and Wakefield said that both he and Tammy are feeling great.