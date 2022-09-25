Go-kart race benefits family of champion racer Chris Beazley

KING GEORGE, Va. -- The Virginia go-kart community is showing solidarity after losing one of their leaders who was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The sudden loss of Chris Beazley, a champion go-kart racer and track promoter at Capital City Speedway in Ashland, sent shockwaves through the close-knit community.

“It was terrible to see. You never think something like that could happen and then it does and it impacts the whole racing community,” said family friend Charlie Vallangingham.

WTVR Charlie Vallangingham

Beazley, his wife Elaine, their 6-year-old daughter Ella and a family friend were in a wreck on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.

They were driving home on an early Sunday morning from a race when police said a drunk driver crashed head-on into the family's truck.



Provided to WTVR

The crash sent the family to the hospital with injuries. However, Chris’s injuries were so severe that he did not survive.

"I remember saying, 'No, no no... don’t say that,'" Jessica Houck, a family friend and promoter at King George Speedway, recalled. "I just immediately started crying.”

WTVR Charlie Vallangingham

The racing community felt they had to turn their sadness into strength. They decided to do something Chris loved.

Houck helped plan a race at King George Speedway on Sunday to benefit Beazley's wife and daughters.

“The response of everyone wanting to help was overwhelming,” she said.

People packed the speedway with racers and fans of all ages.

Many shared memories of Chris, describing how much he loved the sport and was always working to give others the opportunity to race.

WTVR

Houck said the racing community is truly a family and she is confident the community will help the Beazley family on their journey.

“I hope when she leaves her she feels overwhelming love," Houck said. "I want her to leave here and feel love. All these people are here just for her and her family — and we love and support her and will do anything we can do to help her out.”

Donations to the families can be made at stevekingfoundation.org and 100% of the funds raised will go directly to the families.