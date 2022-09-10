Widow of champion racer Chris Beazley: 'Love your family they way Chris loved us'

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- The widow of champion racer Chris Beazley, who was killed after a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in North Carolina, is recounting what happened early the morning of Aug. 14.

Elaine Beazley said her family had traveled to see the Big O Tribute go-kart race at Iron City Speedway in South Carolina. They got an early start driving at 4 a.m. to return home for 6-year-old Ella’s birthday party.

Beazley said the unimaginable happened as she, her husband Chris, daughter Ella and a family friend were driving home along I-85 in Durham.

Photo provided to WTVR Chris Beazley and his family

“All of sudden this car comes and they are flashing their high and low beams," Elaine recalled. "I screamed and then boom."

Police said a drunk driver who was driving the wrong way on the interstate hit the family head-on.

Beazley, who described the moments after the wreck as total chaos, said she had no idea what was going on when an ambulance took her and her daughter to the hospital. She said nobody would tell her about her husband.

The family spent days in the hospital. The impact of the crash left her with a shattered foot. Her daughter had a broken arm, strained neck muscles and a strained cranial nerve.

Chris Beazley, 43, died from injuries he suffered in the crash on Aug. 26.

Photo provided to WTVR Chris Beazley

The single mother called the pain indescribable. She has a long road to recovery ahead.

“He took everything from a lot of people," Beazley said. "I just want to walk again. I just want to walk down the driveway and pickup Ella from daycare. I want to take her to ride her bike again.”

Beazley hope people will love their family like Chris loved them. They also hope people remember Chris as a competitive racer, a great father, friend and fantastic husband.

"Love your family the way my Chris loved us," she said. "I think people need to know how someone’s foolishness can lead to a lifetime of emptiness."

The driver arrested for the crash that killed Chris Beazley was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, no operator’s license, careless and reckless driving, and unlawful use of highways.

Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, was jailed with a $1 million bond.

The Caroline County native's untimely death triggered an outpouring of love and support from his racing community.

Capital City Speedway will resume go-kart racing on Sept. 17 and will honor their leader's memory on race day.

The Chris Beazley Memorial Race will be held the weekend of Nov. 19 at Capital City Speedway.

Donations to the family can be made at stevekingfoundation.org.