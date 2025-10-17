RICHMOND, Va. — Kids receiving treatment at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU got into the spirit of the season at a Halloween party.

The party was put on by Spirit Halloween's charitable arm Spirit of Children, which aims to support young patients and their families during their hospitalizations.

Kids at Children's Hospital of Richmond attend special Halloween party: 'Just a fun day'

