Ice flying off passing vehicle shatters SUV windshield, injures driver on Chippenham Parkway, state police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Ice flying off a passing vehicle on Chippenham Parkway left another driver injured on Thursday morning, according to the Virginia State Police.

State troopers were dispatched to the northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway, just past the exit to Jahnke Road, at 9:10 a.m. First responders found a 2023 Mitsubishi SUV with a shattered windshield.

"A preliminary investigation found that ice fell from a passing vehicle and struck the Mitsubishi’s windshield, causing it to shatter," state police said.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Before heading out, it’s critical that drivers take the extra time to completely clear all snow and ice from their vehicle—including the roof, hood, windows, mirrors, headlights, and taillights. Snow or ice that comes loose while driving can severely limit your visibility or become a dangerous projectile for other motorists, leading to serious crashes and injuries. Clearing your vehicle isn’t just about convenience—it’s about protecting yourself and everyone sharing the road," a state police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

