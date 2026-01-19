New exhibit at Children's Museum of Richmond lets you step inside famous paintings

RICHMOND, Va. — The Children's Museum of Richmond held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning for its latest exhibit.

The new exhibit, "Framed: Step Into Art" allows kids and adults to step inside the frame of famous paintings, including Grant Wood’s “Dinner for Threshers,” John Singer Sargent’s “Camp at Lake O’Hara” and Diego Rivera’s “Corn Festival.”

"Maybe they've seen them before, maybe they will see them again and remember this experience, and then that ties that learning piece together," said Executive Director Danielle Ripperton. "When you add that hands-on learning to the application of learning about art, we're hoping to inspire future artists or art enthusiasts in the future, so making sure that kids get that opportunity to learn from play."

The exhibit is open until Sept. 13. Click here to learn more.

