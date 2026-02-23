Virginia's first breast milk depot opens at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Breastfeeding families can now donate breast milk through The King's Daughters Milk Depot at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR), the first milk depot in Virginia.

“The establishment of Virginia’s first milk depot through our partnership with CHoR reflects the strength of nonprofit collaboration and a shared commitment to equitable access to lifesaving donor human milk,” said Ashlynn Baker, director of Milk Bank Services at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, a nonprofit children’s hospital based in Norfolk.

Donated breast milk can provide life saving treatment for premature and medically fragile babies who need it, a news release from CHoR says.

Parents who are pre-screened to donate can schedule a curbside drop-off appointment at CHoR, pull into the breezeway at the Children's Pavilion and donate their extra milk to a member of the lactation services team.

The milk is then packaged and shipped to the King's Daughters Milk Bank, where it is pasteurized and tested before being distributed to hospitals along the East Coast.

Nearly 400,000 babies are born prematurely each year. The risk of premature or sick babies developing intestinal infections is upwards of 10 times higher if they are fed formula instead of breast milk, Children's Hospital of Richmond says. Breast milk protects against allergies, contains antibodies to fight disease and provides growth hormones that help babies develop.

One ounce of donor milk can feed four premature infants. Since all parents can't breastfeed, finding donors is crucial, CHoR said.

“Human milk is powerful,” said Gauri Gulati, M.D., IBCLC, a general pediatrician at CHoR with a specialty in breastfeeding medicine. “It’s more than just nutrition providing protection and immune support. For some families with breastfeeding challenges, donor milk can make a real difference or provide a bridge while supply builds, giving families reassurance and time.”

“By working together, The King’s Daughters Milk Bank at CHKD and CHoR are raising awareness of the critical need for milk donors, removing barriers to donation, and ensuring more vulnerable infants benefit from nonprofit, mission-driven milk donation,” Baker said.

Parents interested in donating breast milk can click here to learn more.

