8-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Someone shot and killed an eight-year-old girl Friday afternoon in Hopewell, Virginia, Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke confirmed to CBS 6 News.

Senior reporter Wayne Covil reported the girl was killed in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

The shooting was reported along the 2300 block of Freeman Street near Carolina Avenue.

Hopewell Police said they believe the shooter was in a silver sedan.

Police are asking neighbors with doorbell cameras to check to see if they captured anything that could help the investigation.

Friday's fatal shooting happened just blocks from where someone fired into homes the night before.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at about 9 p.m., a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his elbow.

"Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block of New York Ave where some homes were damaged by gunfire," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote. "The injury is considered non-life threatening and he is expected to recover from his injury. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time as we continue to investigate."

The shooting scenes sit less than a half mile from each other.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.