Passenger critically injured, driver hurt in Chesterfield crash

Posted at 9:23 AM, May 22, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left a driver hurt and their passenger critically injured in Chesterfield Saturday night.

The wreck happened in the 5800 block of Chesterwood Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to Lt. George L. Turner with Chesterfield Police.

"The driver of a 2004 Ford 150 was driving on Chesterwood Drive when they lost control of the vehicle," Turner said.

Officers said that ickup then hit a drainage ditch before rolling over.

The driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital. The passenger had life-threatening injuries while the driver's injuries were not life-threatening, Turner said.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the wreck is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

