Surprise! James Myers is the 2026 Chesterfield Teacher of the Year

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools has selected its 2026 Teacher of the Year.

James Myers, who teaches advanced engineering and manufacturing at the Career and Technical Center's Hull Street Road campus, was surprised with the recognition on Tuesday.

CCPS leaders surprised Myers in his classroom to deliver the news. He was nominated by his principal, Brian Russell.

"James Myers demonstrates the insight and professionalism of a seasoned educator despite only a few years in education," Russell said. "He understands the big picture and the delicate ecosystem of students, programs, business partners and the wider Career and Technical Center community and continuously works to improve opportunities for his students. He is always willing to support his colleagues and contributes as a coach and PLC lead. … His industry experience strengthens his advanced engineering and manufacturing curriculum."

In 2023, Myers made a career switch to education after working as a performance engineer, product development engineer, operations manager and vice president in the manufacturing industry.

