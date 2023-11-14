Why Chesterfield County is talking about making the school day longer

Watch Now
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County School Board is scheduled to discuss adding 15 minutes to the school day at its meeting on Tuesday.

At six hours and 30 minutes, Chesterfield has one of the shortest learning days in Central Virginia where times in school range from six hours and 30 minutes to seven hours and 20 minutes. The average length of the middle and high school days in Central Virginia is six hours and 59 minutes and six hours 45 minutes for elementary students.

Supporters of a longer day say the added 15 minutes would:

  • Provide additional time to address unfinished learning following the 2020 COVID closures
  • Address new subject standards
  • Allow Chesterfield to maintain its 178-day school calendar

