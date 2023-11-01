Watch Now
Driver cited in Chesterfield school bus crash that injured student

Chesterfield Police
Posted at 2023-11-01T15:53:46-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 15:53:46-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police cited a school bus driver for following too closely after a crash that injured a student.

The three-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:25 p.m. near Robious Road and Evon Avenue, not far from Johnston-Willis Hospital.

"One driver was transported with minor injuries," a Chesterfield Police sergeant posted on X. "One student reported an injury and was transported by a parent."

Additional information about the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

