Chesterfield School Board dodges questions about why preschool assaults weren't reported to police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va -- Chesterfield County School Board members and school district administration have not answered CBS 6's questions about the alleged assaults against five preschool students at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy.

In an attempt to get answers, reporter Tyler Layne attended the school board's work session Tuesday afternoon to directly ask questions of the elected board members, who are responsible for governing the school district.

As CBS 6 previously reported, preschool teacher Lisa Harbilas was charged with 12 counts of assault and battery for allegedly assaulting five students in a special needs classroom.

According to a search warrant affidavit, a teacher's assistant reported that Harbilas spanked children, grabbed the back of their necks, pulled them to the floor, and smacked their faces in November 2022. The school reported the allegations to child protective services, the document showed.

Months prior in August 2022, the affidavit showed Harbilas was reprimanded by the school for another alleged physical abuse in which she pulled a child's hair and restrained them with her legs.

A referral was made to child protective services.

However, Chesterfield Police said neither the school district nor child protective services reported the assaults to law enforcement.

In March 2023, Harbilas was allowed to come back to school.

Upset by this, a parent whose child was allegedly assaulted went to the police and that's when police learned of the allegations, launched an investigation, and arrested Harbilas.

According to Chesterfield School Board policy, this type of assault does not fall under the kind of incidents required to be reported to law enforcement.

Parents involved in this case, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS 6 that was unacceptable.

"If the protocol was followed, then the protocol needs to be changed because the protocol failed these kids," the parent said.

Layne took the parents' concerns to those in charge of making the policy -- the school board.

Ann Coker, School Board Chair and the Bermuda district representative where the preschool is located did not wish to comment.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with you related to the Chester preschool assaults, wondering if I could ask you a question," Layne said.

"Actually, I've got to get in for the meeting," Coker said.

"I just have a question about the policy, very quickly, because it states... " Layne continued.

“I understand, but I think we’ve already given a statement," Coker replied.

WTVR Chesterfield School Board chair Ann Coker



That one statement was sent by CCPS spokesperson Shawn Smith and did not answer any specific questions or respond to the concerns of the parents.

It read, “The employee will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges."

School Board Vice Chair Kathryn Haines did not stop to speak with CBS 6 on Tuesday when approached.

School Board member Ryan Harter did stop to hear the question.

“Right now, the school board policy states that schools don’t have to report assaults like this to law enforcement, but the parents involved in this case say that policy failed their kids. I wanted to see as a school board member were going to review that policy and if you had a response for the parents?” Layne asked.

“So unfortunately, the whole situation kind of breaks my heart, but at this time I don’t have any further comment than what’s already been given, but I do appreciate you coming out here to try and get a little bit more, so thank you," Harter said.

When asked if he would discuss the matter at a later time, Harter answered "possibly" but that he doesn't want to say anything "out of step" right now.

Last week, CCPS spokesperson Shawn Smith wrote in an email that the administration and school board would not be sharing any answers or responses with CBS 6, besides the one statement it provided.

"It is our sincere hope that you will respect this going forward," Smith wrote in his email.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.