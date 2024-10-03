Gun-toting suspect steals package from Chesterfield porch, police say it's a first: 'It's very concerning'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating a porch pirate situation from Wednesday that they say is a first for them - the alleged thief was holding a gun while stealing the item.

They add that it has similarities to a recent case in Henrico County.

"I mean, first thought, I was mad and irritated that something like that would happen."

WTVR Alan Delano

Alan Delano describes how he felt after learning a porch pirate targeted his house in broad daylight Wednesday -- an act caught on his doorbell camera.

"It just kind of takes away your sense of security a little bit," Delano said.

The thief made off with a new iPhone 16 he'd ordered for his wife, less than 30 minutes after it was delivered by FedEx.

And while thefts from porches are nothing new, it's what the suspect was carrying with him as he did it, that struck Delano and police.

"Doing it with a weapon this time kind of brings a different dynamic to it," Delano said.

WTVR

"This is the first one that I'm aware of where we have been able to identify a weapon in the hand of the suspect," Chesterfield Police Captain Randy Horowitz said.

Chesterfield County police say they're investigating and note that in Delano's case, while the homeowners weren't home, two men were outside cutting the lawn.

And you see the suspect wave at both of them - including with the hand holding the gun.

"Doesn't really appear like it's a threatening motion, but nevertheless, it's very concerning that somebody will be running around waving a gun around in Chesterfield County," Horowitz said.

WTVR Chesterfield Police Captain Randy Horowitz

While Chesterfield County Police continue to investigate this case, they say they are looking at another similar porch pirate scenario that happened in Henrico County over a week ago.

"We're working off the theory at this point that this is one suspect for both these cases," Horowitz said.

The video from September 24 in Henrico County shows a gun-wielding man run up to a home, grab a package and run off.

The homeowner didn't want to go on camera but told CBS 6 it was also an iPhone 16 and was taken about two hours after a FedEx delivery.

Chesterfield says the suspect description and vehicle also appear to be the same and adds they've found at least one other case -- with similar details -- minus the suspect carrying a gun.

"We've been working with our regional partners, and have been working with FedEx to try and determine how this is happening," Horowitz said. "And we have some theories, but at this point, they're just theories."

As for Delano, he's now changing how he orders packages to his home, and installing extra security cameras.

"Makes you want to make sure you're more secure. And if something like this were to happen again, you've got better footage to help catch the person."

And as for the person responsible in his case, Delano has a message.

"I hope you get caught and I hope you don't go to the wrong house."

