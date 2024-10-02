Police: Gunman steals package left outside Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have asked for help identifying a gunman seen on video stealing a package from outside a Henrico County home.

The theft was reported on September 24, 2024, along the 300 block of O’Brien Road near Henrico High School.

"Officers spoke with the caller who said their package was stolen from their front porch earlier in the day," a Henrico Police spokesperson posted on social media. "Surveillance video captured [an individual], armed with a handgun, take the high-valued package from the front porch and leave the area in a white sedan."

Henrico Police and Google

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico Police offered the following advice to people who order packages to their homes:



Ship packages to your work or to someone who is home during the day

Use delivery instructions to ask drivers to put packages out of sight (behind a plant, etc.)

Ask someone to pick up your packages for you

Take advantage of store or locker pickup

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.