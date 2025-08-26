Chesterfield police seek any additional victims of former preschool teacher after child porn arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) announced Tuesday that it is looking for additional potential victims after a preschool teacher was arrested on child porn charges.

Richard F. Troshak III, 33, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 22, by Colonial Heights police on eight counts of felony manufacturing of child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Troshak taught preschool at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy (CECLA) and lives in North Chesterfield. His arrest was made in connection to an investigation into middle school teacher Shaun Jason Adams, 49, who lives in Petersburg.

Adams was first arrested in July after allegedly taking a photo of a child in the bathroom of Regal Cinemas at Southpark Mall. Friday, Colonial Heights police announced 30 additional charges against Adams. Petersburg police have started a third investigation into Adams.

"If they recognize the teacher involved and suspect he might be involved in any activity here in the city, please contact us," said Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss.

CCPD is now the primary agency investigating Troshak, according to its Tuesday announcement.

"Anyone who believes their child may have been a victim is asked to call our Emergency Communications Center at 804-748-1251. A member of our Special Victims Unit will return all calls within 48 hours," police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.