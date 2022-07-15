Chesterfield Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Thursday.

The driver of a motorcycle was traveling south on Fordham Road when it collided with a SUV that was traveling North on Fordham Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The motorcycle driver's name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.