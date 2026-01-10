Motorcyclist killed in crash at Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash at the intersection of Hopkins and Beulah Roads in Chesterfield Friday evening, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Police said the driver of a sedan was turning left on Beulah from Hopkins southbound when they hit a motorcyclist who was heading north on Hopkins.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being kept private pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained on the scene.

The intersection of Beulah and Hopkins roads is partially closed after the crash, according to VDOT. Closures are anticipated for the next several hours.

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

