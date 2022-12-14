Chesterfield students see how skills they learn can be used in real-world jobs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Call it a job fair with a twist.

"I want the students to understand that what they're learning in the classroom, has real-world application," said Kristen Thrower, "Librarian of the Year" for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

“They can see that [with] their science assignment on botany, you can work at Lewis Ginter or at Maymont. If you are a math person, and you really like math, but you don't know what to do about it, you can work at the Science Museum in their accounting department."

Thrower invited several nonprofits to give the kids an opportunity to practice real-life skills, apply their educational lessons and learn about organizations in our community.

“It exposes students to the ability to give back. To volunteer. To do an internship. To understand the value of a nonprofit."

It also gives the kids an opportunity to see that what they're learning in class is valuable and can give them a real opportunity at a career.

"I want our students to walk away and say, 'Wow! They really see me. They really care. And I'm a valued person in this community."

Building a knowledge of snakes, specialties and fresh starts.... is Building Better Minds.