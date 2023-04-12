Chesterfield teacher accused of assaulting preschool students appears before judge, declines to comment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The teacher accused of physically assaulting five students at a Chesterfield preschool went before a judge for the first time on Wednesday.

Lisa Harbilas is charged with 12 counts of assault and battery after court records show she reportedly spanked students, smacked them and pulled their hair at the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy.

At Harbilas's arraignment, a judge set her trial date for May 25.

After the hearing, CBS 6 Reporter Tyler Layne asked Harbilas for a response to the allegations against her, but she declined to comment.

WTVR Lisa Harbilas (April 12, 2023)

Though the alleged assaults happened in August and November, police said the school district and child protective services never reported them to law enforcement.

Police only found out in March, when upset parents came forward after learning Harbilas was allowed to come back to the school.

On Tuesday, CBS 6 pressed Chesterfield County School Board membersabout why these assaults weren't reported, but they dodged our questions.