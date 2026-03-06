Chesterfield Parks and Recreation to host first-ever youth talent showcase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Eight-year-old Michael Young III has been practicing for weeks. Soon, it's time to perform.

Michael is one of 20 acts set to take the stage at Chesterfield's Got Talent Youth Showcase, the first-ever talent event put on by Chesterfield Parks and Recreation.

The young performer will be dancing to a remix of Michael Jackson's classic song "Thriller" when the showcase takes place at Meadowbrook High School on Thursday, March 26, at 6 p.m.

"I love Michael Jackson," Michael said.

The lineup includes step teams, dance teams, singers and more, according to Corey Jones with Parks and Recreation.

Jones says the event is designed to put young people at the center of everything — not just on stage, but behind the scenes as well.

"The unique thing about this showcase is it's going to be youth centered 100%," Jones said. "We have a youth MC, a youth DJ, a youth host. We also have our roles for young people to be ushers, on the stage, behind the scenes, We'll also have youth entrepreneurs that will be selling things, and selling items."

While there will be no named winner, organizers say the goal is to connect young performers with real opportunities to grow their talents — and they're asking the community to help make that happen.

"If you have a showcase opportunity, a performance opportunity, or radio opportunity, let's give these young people something to strive towards," Jones said.

Jones says giving kids the chance to share what they love with others can have an impact that reaches well beyond their youth, and he hopes this showcase becomes a catalyst for the world's next generation of creators.

"Youth starts with you, you got to pour into the next generation. So I just want to be able to give that to them, opportunity," Jones said.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.