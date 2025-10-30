Chesterfield Food Bank adds additional distribution days due to shutdown

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center (CFBOC) added additional distribution events in response to the government shutdown and delayed food benefits.

The faith-based nonprofit is one of Feed More’s largest network partners across Central Virginia. They requested the center located at 12211 Iron Bridge Road add an additional distribution day on Monday, November 3, according to the CFBOC’s community outreach director Nicholas Jenkins.

Nick Jenkins

CFBOC also added two additional distribution days in November and December to meet the growing number of families and individuals seeking assistance during an ongoing federal shutdown and threat to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

“On average, we see about 15,000 to 16,000 visits per month, which is amazing. We're blessed to be able to be here and be that pillar in the community. It's bittersweet, though, because it's not a pleasant concept to understand that we have that many people in need,” Jenkins said.

The next distribution day is 9 a.m. Saturday at Beulah Elementary School located at 5441 Beulah Road.

CFBOC

You can help ensure no one in Chesterfield goes hungry by:



Volunteering your time at distributions or during the week preparing food: www.cfboc.org/get-involved [cfboc.org] Making a financial donation to help purchase needed food: www.cfboc.org/donate [cfboc.org] Donating food items at their main location:

12211 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, VA 23831

Jenkins said “Together, we can meet community need and make sure every neighbor has enough."

CFBOC

Click here to see a list of where to find food in Central Virginia.

Local News Where to find food in Central Virginia as government shutdown threatens SNAP WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube