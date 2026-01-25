Firefighters rescue cat trapped in car dashboard during snowstorm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield firefighters rescued a cat that became trapped inside a car's dashboard during Saturday evening's snowfall.

A woman was driving the cat to its foster home when it escaped and climbed under the dashboard.

After spending seven hours trying to free the animal herself, she drove through the snow to Station 15 at the Chesterfield airport for help.

Firefighters worked for about two hours to rescue the cat, which had become stuck behind a metal bar behind the glove compartment.

The cat was frightened but unharmed.

