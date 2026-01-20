Repairs delayed after teen crashes stolen car into Chesterfield fire station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than two weeks after an 18-year-old intentionally crashed a stolen car into a Chesterfield fire station, repairs are taking longer than expected due to extensive damage.

The bay doors at Fire Station Seven on Hull Street Road remain boarded up as firefighters say the crash caused more damage than initially thought. Parts are taking longer than expected to arrive, delaying completion of repairs.

Carson Lambert, the driver in the crash, is facing several charges including felony vandalism and driving under the influence. He is currently on house arrest with the exception of attending school and is required to submit to both drug and alcohol testing before his next hearing in March.

The damage is not impacting firefighters' response time or ability to help the community.

