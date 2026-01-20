Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Repairs delayed after teen crashes stolen car into Chesterfield fire station

Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than two weeks after an 18-year-old intentionally crashed a stolen car into a Chesterfield fire station, repairs are taking longer than expected due to extensive damage.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS/Google Maps

The bay doors at Fire Station Seven on Hull Street Road remain boarded up as firefighters say the crash caused more damage than initially thought. Parts are taking longer than expected to arrive, delaying completion of repairs.

Chesterfield Fire Station Repairs Delayed

Carson Lambert, the driver in the crash, is facing several charges including felony vandalism and driving under the influence. He is currently on house arrest with the exception of attending school and is required to submit to both drug and alcohol testing before his next hearing in March.

The damage is not impacting firefighters' response time or ability to help the community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

