Remembering veteran Chesterfield Fire Lt. Robert Talbott: 'The Good Lord used him in so many ways'

DANVILLE, Va. — Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered Saturday at the Tabernacle Church in Danville, Virginia, to honor the life of a veteran Chesterfield firefighter.

Lt. Robert Talbott passed away at the age of 55 after a brief but valiant battle with occupational cancer.

Talbott, who was assigned to Engine 224 at Station 24 on Courthouse Road, was known for his life-saving work and heroism as both a firefighter and paramedic. He served with the Chesterfield County Fire Department for 20 years.

"We talk about talents, we talk about gifts, we even talk about callings — he was called to a profession where the Good Lord used him in so many ways," Bryan Shields, a retired battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department, said. "This building is full of people touched by him, but if we had to fill a building with the number of people whose lives he touched that were sick and injured, there’s no telling how large it would have to be."

The South Boston, Virginia, native attended Blue Stone High School and served with the Danville Fire Department for eight years, according to his obituary.

The Eagle Scout was a life member of the Danville Life Saving Crew and an avid motocross rider, his obituary states.

Talbott is survived by his wife and three children.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.