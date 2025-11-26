Virginia SCC approves proposal for natural gas plant in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The State Corporation Commission on Tuesday approved Dominion Energy's request to build a new $1.47 billion methane gas plant in Chesterfield, drawing criticism from environmental groups.

The 944-megawatt Energy Reliability Center will start charging customers as early as January. The plant would operate during peak energy demand, such as on extremely hot or cold days, and would be located near the existing power plant on Coxendale Road.

Dominion Energy says the plant adds to their ongoing efforts to provide reliable energy to customers, while the Sierra Club Virginia Chapter says the decision benefits utility shareholders and data centers at the expense of Virginia families.

"This case should prove once and for all that the publicly stated climate and clean energy commitments of big tech companies aren’t worth a thing," a statement from the chapter reads. "The SCC had the opportunity in this case to send Dominion Energy down a path where they could power our communities with cleaner, cheaper, and faster-to-deploy resources. It is distressing that they chose not to do so."

