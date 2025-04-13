Chesterfield's family-friendly Earth Day festival teaches 'environmental stewardship'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Spring weather provided the perfect backdrop for Chesterfield residents to celebrate Earth Day early outdoors on Saturday.

The third annual Chesterfield Earth Day Festival kicked off with families enjoying fun in the sun while learning ways to be environmentally friendly within their community.

Various environment-conscious county departments, organizations and businesses were highlighted to show the importance of these practices.



FULL INTERVIEW: So many learning opportunities at Chesterfield Earth Day Festival

The free, family-friendly event offered several outdoor activities, entertainment, a touch-a-truck experience, recycling vendors, a kids' zone and multiple food trucks.

"The goal of the event is to show residents and visitors what Chesterfield is doing as far as environmental stewardship, whether it's recycling options, solar options, how to recycle, planting things," Lynne Wingfield with Chesterfield's Community Engagement and Resources. "Cooperative Extension is here with everything from learning about bees and bugs to plants. So how people can be as environmentally friendly as they want and can be wherever they live — whether it's an apartment or a farm."

Wingfield said the event is a great way to get ready for Earth Day on April 22.

"We want to give people, not only things that they may be able to do for themselves, but a lot of the resources here give people options on what they can do on actual Earth Day," Wingfield said. "Whether it's a recycling event, picking up trash, just doing things that really help the earth and help the environmentally conscious."

Throughout the day, participants were able to view live demonstrations on how to keep their community clean.

