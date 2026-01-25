Chesterfield Eagle Scouts create welcome home kits for veterans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A group of Eagle Scouts from Chesterfield are giving back to veterans and first responders by helping them transition out of homelessness.

The scouts spent Saturday assembling kits for veterans and first responders moving into permanent housing. The kits provide essential items to transform empty living spaces into comfortable homes.

The program is designed to restore dignity, stability and a sense of belonging to local heroes who once served their communities.

"Our foundation provides furniture and accessories to those exiting homelessness back into permanent housing, and one of the key elements to turning an empty house into a home is the Welcome Home Kit," Rick Ecker, the founder and CEO of the Vets on Track Foundation, explained.

The kits include dishes, pots and pans, bath towels, shower curtains, mops and brooms.

"Things that you don't have when you're homeless," Ecker said.

Ecker said around 20 to 30 veterans or first responders will receive these kits.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.