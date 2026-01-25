Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
35  WX Alerts 202  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield Eagle Scouts create welcome home kits for veterans

Scouts provide essential items to help veterans and first responders transition into permanent housing
Chesterfield Eagle Scouts assemble Welcome Home Kits with essential items for veterans, first responders transitioning out of homelessness.
Eagle Scouts create welcome home kits for veterans
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A group of Eagle Scouts from Chesterfield are giving back to veterans and first responders by helping them transition out of homelessness.

The scouts spent Saturday assembling kits for veterans and first responders moving into permanent housing. The kits provide essential items to transform empty living spaces into comfortable homes.

The program is designed to restore dignity, stability and a sense of belonging to local heroes who once served their communities.

"Our foundation provides furniture and accessories to those exiting homelessness back into permanent housing, and one of the key elements to turning an empty house into a home is the Welcome Home Kit," Rick Ecker, the founder and CEO of the Vets on Track Foundation, explained.

The kits include dishes, pots and pans, bath towels, shower curtains, mops and brooms.

"Things that you don't have when you're homeless," Ecker said.

Ecker said around 20 to 30 veterans or first responders will receive these kits.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone