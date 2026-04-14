Missing man last seen around Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police describe 70-year-old Donald E. Buda as a white male, about 5’ 2’’ tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was on foot in the 11500 Block of Midlothian Turnpike wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, grey/blue joggers, and blue and white sketcher sneakers. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says FELIX.

Buda is considered endangered as he has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Buda’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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