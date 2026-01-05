Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New information about two new Chesterfield data centers

Meadowville Technology Park in 2023
The unfinished Cartograf packaging plant at Meadowville Technology Park, shown here in 2023, has been razed to make way for a pair of data center buildings slated to be built on the property.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Less than two years after buying the site of an ill-fated economic development project in Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park, a data center development duo is ready to put the land to work. Plans were recently filed by Ireland-based Chirisa and Northern Virginia’s American Real Estate Partners to construct two data center buildings totaling 380,000 square feet at 1600 Digital Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

