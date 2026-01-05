CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Less than two years after buying the site of an ill-fated economic development project in Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park, a data center development duo is ready to put the land to work. Plans were recently filed by Ireland-based Chirisa and Northern Virginia’s American Real Estate Partners to construct two data center buildings totaling 380,000 square feet at 1600 Digital Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
New information about two new Chesterfield data centers
