Voters react to Virginia Supreme Court ruling on redistricting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — About 150,000 people, more than half of Chesterfield County's eligible voters, cast ballots in April's special election on a proposed congressional map that would have favored Democrats 10-1 in this year's midterms.

Voters approved the measure, but the Virginia Supreme Court reversed it in a 4-3 decision, ruling that the process lawmakers used to get the issue before voters was unconstitutional. That means the April 21 referendum now has no legal effect.

Gary Douthat said the wording of the measure raised concerns.

"The way it was worded I think it was a little bit misleading. I think it's unusual that a court would overturn an election result but that they did find enough evidence to prove that it was basically unconstitutional for the state of Virginia," Douthat said.

For some who voted yes, the ruling has been frustrating.

Lauren Cave said she had encouraged others to participate before the court's decision.

"I went out and voted before hand and encouraged other people to vote before or on election day," Cave said. "Whether they voted the same outcome as I, I just really wanted people to vote and then to see that the Virginia Supreme Court is kind of reversing that is really frustrating. Cause it's like, what's the point of voting?"

Erin Braxton said the outcome was a disappointment.

"It was disappointing," Braxton said. "I think that everyone kind of went out to do their civic duty you know and we were hoping for the best, we were hoping this would you know maybe bring a turn of events but now it's kinda just like okay? What is the point?"

For many, the frustration centers on the time and taxpayer money spent on an election that was later ruled unconstitutional.

Douthat said the cost is difficult to justify.

"It was a lot of money and it is taxpayer money that is somewhat being pointless and wasted so nobody can be happy about that," Douthat said.

Because of the court's ruling, Virginia will keep its current congressional map, which favors Democrats 6-5.

Democrats are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision. While they prepare that appeal, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is asking the Virginia Supreme Court to delay issuing its mandate.

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