Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Taylor Chesterfield Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Chesterfield News

Actions

Man shot after fight breaks out at South Chesterfield gas station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories for Richmond, Virginia for May 7, 2026
Top stories for Richmond, Virginia for May 7, 2026
Crime Insider: Man shot after fight breaks out at South Chesterfield gas station
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot when a fight broke out near a gas station in South Chesterfield on Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources say shots were fired near the Pilot gas station in the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road after the fight broke out.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Community: Chesterfield Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Chesterfield. Know a story Taylor Locke should cover? Submit a tip here.
Chesterfield Government Chesterfield Public Schools Chesterfield Parks and Facilities Chesterfield Libraries Chesterfield Police Chesterfield Fire and EMS Chesterfield Animal Services Chesterfield Waste and Resource Recovery Central Virginia Waste Management Chamber RVA
Taylor Locke -- 480x360

Meet your Chesterfield reporter: Taylor Locke