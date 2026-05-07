Man shot after fight breaks out at South Chesterfield gas station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot when a fight broke out near a gas station in South Chesterfield on Thursday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources say shots were fired near the Pilot gas station in the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road after the fight broke out.



One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to sources.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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