Police: Chesterfield man murdered wife after staging death to look like suicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man who reported his wife died by suicide is now charged with her murder, according to Chesterfield police.

Ross Butler, 56, of Flagler Beach, Florida is now awaiting extradition back to Virginia to faces charges in the 2021 death of his then-wife Ashlee Butler.

Police said Ross Butler staged Ashlee's death to make it look like a suicide.

"Family and witnesses that knew Ashlee came forward with information and concerns regarding the circumstances of her death," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "As with all unnatural deaths, detectives conducted a thorough investigation. During the investigation, detectives determined that the evidence at the scene and the injuries to the victim were inconsistent with suicide."

Police said their investigation uncovered a "history of domestic violence in the home."

"Police determined that Ashlee had gone home to pack belongings in preparation to leave her husband," the police spokesperson said. "It was then that police believe Ashlee was strangled to death."

Ashlee Butler, 36, was found in a home along the 5500 block of Alberta Road on December 20, 2021. She died at the hospital on December 23, 2021.

Ross Butler was indicted by a Chesterfield grand jury on May 18. He was arrested on May 27 and is currently being held at the Flagler County Jail.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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