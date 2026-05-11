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Firefighter, resident taken to hospital after Midlothian house fire

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WTVR courtesy of Virginia Statewide Incidents
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Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A firefighter and a resident were both taken to area hospitals after a house fire in Midlothian on Sunday evening, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Emergency crews were called to the 3100 block of River Hills Circle around 5:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene shared with CBS 6 show massive flames engulfing a home.

Both the firefighter and resident suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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