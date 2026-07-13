Inside Richmond Ice Box: Chesterfield's new NHL-sized rink

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The puck has dropped at Richmond Ice Box. The newly built, 49,000-square-foot ice hockey venue was slated to open Monday at 13100 Tredegar Lake Parkway in Chesterfield. Richmond Ice Box features an NHL-sized rink, 350 spectator seats and six locker rooms in addition to other features. A pro shop is expected to open later this month at the facility, which is near River City Sportsplex in the county’s Brandermill area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.