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Officer pulls person from burning Chesterfield home; victim hospitalized for smoke inhalation

Firefighters brought the fire under control in less than 30 minutes. Three people were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office.
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 3, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 3, 2026
Newquay Lane House Fire
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and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield Police officer pulled a person from a burning home Sunday before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded just before noon to a house fire in the 3000 block of Newquay Lane, officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

The first firefighters on the scene found smoke and fire coming from several sides of the home. The blaze was brought under control in less than 30 minutes.

The person rescued by the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two police officers were also treated on scene for minor injuries.

Three people were displaced as a result of the fire. The Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

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