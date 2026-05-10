Friends seek answers 13 years after Chesterfield mom Nikki West's hit-and-run death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Nikki West was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene on May 11, 2013, just a few feet from her Turner Road home in Chesterfield County.

She was walking along the 3000 block of Turner Road around 1 a.m. when she was killed.

Her son was just 7 months old at the time of her death.

The tragedy happened two days before West would have celebrated her first Mother's Day with her baby boy.

West had been in the Delayed Entry Program for the National Guard in 2013 and was set to report to basic training after her son turned 1.

Friends say there was a gathering with high school friends the night of the incident.

"I do know there was a party with friends from high school — just kind of hanging out and having fun and I do know unfortunately alcohol was involved," a friend shared with CBS 6.

According to police reports from 2013, West had invited friends over to her home. Her mother, Brenda West, told CBS 6 at the time that Nikki left the house after getting into a confrontation with an ex-boyfriend.

"I don't know if she was just so mad that she didn't pay attention. I don't know. I mean, she knows that street," Brenda West said in 2013. "She always said it's dangerous, and I don't know why she did it."

Whether West stumbled into the road, and whether her death was an accident or intentional, remain unanswered questions. The driver who struck and killed her has never been found.

Her friend says the lack of answers over the past 13 years has always been troubling.

"To paint a picture of how Nikki was, her funeral was at Bliley's and it was standing room only. We were lining the halls outside. She was an immaculate person," the friend said. "To love her was to know her. Funny, goofy, she brought that right kind of crazy to your friendship that kept you right where you need to be."

Friends say every year that passes is another reminder that justice has never come.

They are confident someone who drives that road knows something about her death and are anxiously awaiting the one phone call that could finally bring peace to them and for West's son, who is about to turn 14.

"Nobody's come forward. There's been lots of talk about it for years especially for all of us that went to high school together. Every year around Mother's Day...nothing — no new leads...anything!" the friend said.

In 2013, West's mother made a plea that still echoes today: "Give yourself up. Nikki needs this. I need this. Every parent needs this. It's not going to bring her back or to help me, but it just has to be done. It's the right thing to do."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run death of Nikki West is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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