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Motorcyclist crashes on I-95 after fleeing Virginia State Police

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Chesterfield Fire and EMS
SCOTT motorcyclist injured.png
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was injured during an police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

Police said they spotted the speeding motorcyclist at about 7:33 a.m. on County Drive in Prince George County.

"The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 northbound. At the 60-mile marker [near Route 10), the motorcycle crashed."

The injured motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

In addition to the speeding, police said the motorcycle was also not displaying a license plate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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