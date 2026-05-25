Chesterfield Crime Solvers need help identifying man suspected of exposing himself to women at Kohl's

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of exposing himself to women at Kohl's.

The alleged incident happened at the Kohl's at 11331 Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday, April 1.

According to a news release, the man was seen making "obscene gestures" and exposing himself while approaching numerous women inside the Kohl's changing rooms.

Investigators say this man was involved in a similar incident at the Kohl's in Chester.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, face mask and shirt with gray pajama bottoms.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.