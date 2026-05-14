Police asking for public's help after man found injured in Chesterfield ditch

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield last week.

According to police, the man was found injured in a ditch on Tuesday, May 5, near the intersection of Hopkins and Lake Hills roads. As of Thursday, May 14, he is still in the hospital recovering.

Police said they believe his injuries occurred between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on May 5.

It's unclear whether he was struck by a driver who left the scene or was assaulted and left in the area.

The man was wearing a red tank top, orange sweatpants, an orange long-sleeved quarter-zip pullover with a red and white pattern on it and black shoes.

Residents in the area are asked to check any cameras on their property for footage that could help police.

Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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