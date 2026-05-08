Alabama man charged after fight leads to shooting at South Chesterfield truck stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An Alabama man is facing charges after a fight led to a shooting at a truck stop in South Chesterfield on Thursday.

Police were called to the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road at 2:40 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man who was shot, a 28-year-old from Pennsylvania, was taken to an area hospital.

Police say the suspect, Keith Hopkins, 66, of Dothan, Alabama, remained on scene after the shooting.

Initial investigation shows a verbal altercation between Hopkins and the victim turned physical before Hopkins pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Hopkins is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to Chesterfield County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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