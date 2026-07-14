Former Richmond basketball star Kass Weaver's aggravated malicious wounding case still awaiting trial

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An aggravated malicious wounding case against Kassceen Weaver has yet to go to trial more than five years after prosecutors say the alleged offense occurred, following a series of attorney changes, trial postponements and judicial recusals.

Weaver is charged with aggravated malicious wounding of his then-wife, which according to the indictment happened between Jan. 1 and May 4, 2021. The former Richmond basketball star is currently serving a 20-year sentence for killing his son and hiding his body in a freezer.

The case was first set for a jury trial in August 2023, but three days before trial, Weaver asked to replace his attorneys — Russell Stone, Doug Ramseur and Emilee Hasbrouck — saying he disagreed with their strategy. Judge Edward Robbins granted the request and the trial was removed from the docket.

Arnold Henderson was appointed in October 2023, with David Lassiter Jr. later joining as co-counsel.

That was the first of many delays, as Weaver has since changed attorneys, filed letters and motions with the court, and sought to remove the presiding judge.

A March 2024 trial was postponed after Weaver asked Robbins to recuse himself, arguing there was a conflict because Robbins was the judge who convicted Weaver in his previous second-degree murder trial. Robbins eventually left the case.

The case was delayed again in June 2024 when Henderson was suspended from practicing law. Lassiter then asked to withdraw, writing that "the attorney/client relationship and trust has dissolved and counsel now has a conflict."

In January 2025, John LaFratta was appointed. But in November, Weaver wrote in a letter that their "relationship has disintegrated into absolutely nothing and cannot be repaired…we do not trust one another." LaFratta asked to withdraw at that time, saying he had visited Weaver in jail seven times but could not effectively communicate with him.

Judge Allan Sharrett denied the request to withdraw, telling Weaver, "You can cooperate with your attorney, you can represent yourself, or you can hire anybody you wish."

In December 2025, the Virginia Supreme Court appointed retired Judge Phillip Hairston to handle the case. In February, Hairston allowed LaFratta to withdraw and appointed Wayne Morgan Jr., setting the trial for June.

That relationship also deteriorated. In April, Weaver wrote that he "cannot trust Morgan." Morgan later asked to withdraw, stating Weaver refused to meet with him and had filed "numerous letters, motions, ex parte information with the court." The court removed Morgan as his attorney and canceled the June trial.

Most recently, Aubrey Bowles was appointed as attorney but withdrew two days later, citing a conflict because of his familiarity with the alleged victim.

Bobbie Graves was appointed to represent Weaver on June 26 and appeared with him at a status hearing Tuesday.

Weaver is expected back in court on Sept. 3 for a status hearing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.