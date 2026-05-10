Watch giraffe calf born Mother's Day weekend take first steps at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo celebrated Mother's Day weekend with the birth of a female Reticulated giraffe calf.

The calf was delivered at 10:25 a.m. Friday to 14-year-old mother Chrissy and 9-year-old father Bogey after a 15-month gestation period.

Zoo staff and guests witnessed the birth, which occurred outdoors rather than one of the zoo's private birthing stall.

"Once active labor began, it became clear that Chrissy would deliver outside, in front of zoo guests. Our staff quickly adjusted to make her experience as comfortable as possible," according to a Metro Richmond Zoo spokesperson.

Giraffes give birth standing up, with calves dropping approximately 6 feet to the ground in a dramatic but natural process that helps sever the umbilical cord and stimulates the baby's first breath, the zoo explained.

The newborn calf, weighing between 150-175 pounds and standing nearly 6 feet tall, took her first steps at 11:27 a.m., just over an hour after birth.

She is expected to nearly double her height by her first birthday.

"Chrissy is protective, nurturing, and very comfortable around her caretakers," the zoo spokesperson said, noting that Chrissy is known for quick deliveries compared to other females in the herd.

This latest birth marks her third calf.

The birth was also witnessed by Chrissy's previous calf, Clover, who watched from nearby and immediately showed curiosity about her new sister.

The calf has not yet been named. The zoo is encouraging guests to share name suggestions on their social media posts.

Mother and baby will be visible outside most days, weather permitting, with the calf gradually being introduced to the larger giraffe herd and habitat as she grows.

Reticulated giraffes are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. The species has experienced a 56% population decline over the past 30 years in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

"Each birth is important," the zoo spokesperson emphasized.

Visitors can see Chrissy and her new calf at the Metro Richmond Zoo, located in Moseley, during regular operating hours when weather conditions permit outdoor viewing.

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