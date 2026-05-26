Laughter, lunch, and... ladies? Inside the free program fighting senior isolation in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Every Tuesday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Chesterfield County, you can hear the laughter before you even walk through the doors.

Inside, there's games, exercise and lunch.

But organizers say what keeps seniors coming back is something harder to put into words: community.

The program is part of the SPAN Center's Friendship Cafe, which operates four locations across Chesterfield County.

It is free for adults 60 and older and includes transportation to and from the site.

Nearly 100,000 seniors live in Chesterfield County, a number that continues to rise.

Henry Murrell said he found the cafe after years of feeling stuck at home following his retirement.

"The Friendship Cafe has been the best thing for me in my life. I retired in 2014, and I was just staying at home for four years and I got tired of just laying around the house so I told my niece she needed to find somewhere for me to go," Murrell said.

Now, Murrell takes part in activities like drumstick exercises set to music and, of course, bingo.

He's also made no secret of another perk.

"Yeah the women keep me going," Murrell said.

Friendship Cafe Leader Helen Riggans said the program fills a void that many seniors face after retirement: the loss of a daily routine and a sense of belonging.

"If they weren't here, you know where they would be? Sitting at home by themselves watching TV. Here at least they can get a good meal at lunchtime and all this companionship in the mornings," Riggans said.

Riggans said that kind of isolation can have serious consequences.

"Sitting at home by yourself that's a death sentence almost. You need to get up and move and do things. Climbing up and down out of the van is exercising in itself," Riggans said.

The sense of connection runs deep among regulars. When someone doesn't show up, people notice. When someone gets sick, cards are written.

The Friendship Cafe at Fellowship Baptist Church is open Mondays and Tuesdays.

Organizers say they hope to expand the program soon, and say there is always a seat available for anyone who walks through the doors.

If you're interested to join, here's the form to fill out and a list of locations across the area.



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