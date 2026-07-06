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Crime Solvers searches for suspects after credit cards stolen from gym locker, charges attempted at Sam's Club

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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public's help after a man's credit cards were stolen from his secured locker at an American Family Fitness in Midlothian.

Investigators say that on Wednesday, June 10, two of the victim's credit cards were stolen from his locker at the American Family Fitness on Brad McNeer Parkway. The victim believes the two white male suspects had been recording him, according to a news release.

The same suspects later attempted to make purchases with the stolen credit cards at the Sam's Club in Henrico County.

One suspect was wearing a shirt with green and white stripes, while the other was wearing a two-tone gray and white zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, use the p3Tips mobile app, or text "Tip699" to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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