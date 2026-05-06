Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect in Chesterfield vandalism spree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four buildings were vandalized in one night in Chesterfield County, and Sheriff Karl Leonard is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Leonard says the unidentified man started the vandalism spree at the Sheetz off Courthouse and Iron Bridge Roads around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"He actually stole their flag off their flag pole. Walked to the courthouse where he attempted to steal our flag," Leonard said.

When that was unsuccessful, the man took his pants off, grabbed a brick and threw it through the front doors of the main courthouse, then put his clothes back on.

"After that, it appears he walked to the central library right next-door to the courthouse where he took a large rock out there and also smashed in a door on that property and then apparently headed just a little bit further down the road to the First Watch restaurant and did the same thing by breaking windows out there," Leonard said.

Leonard said he does not believe the vandalism was targeted.

"I think it's just somebody who was struggling and just took some random advantage of places he was walking and you know just did these four different acts of vandalism. That is a crime unfortunately that compounds an issue when somebody has mental illness and now they end up getting arrested for a criminal act that further compounds everything in the whole system."

At this time, there are no leads on who the man is. If you recognize him, call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 804-748-1261.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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