Chester Library to close in July for facility maintenance, expected to reopen in 2027

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chester Library will be closing for a months-long facility maintenance project this summer.

A social media post from the library says it will close Wednesday, July 1, and is expected to reopen in spring 2027.

Crews will work to complete a new roof, a new HVAC system, interior upgrades and other updates.

Baby Story Time and Pre-K Story Time will now be held at the nearby Perkinson Center for the Arts.

Chester Library will offer a pop-up library at the Chester Farmers Market one Saturday per month starting in August, with exact dates being announced soon.

Starting Wednesday, June 24, any holds that are set for pickup at Chester Library will be sent to Central Library for pickup.

After June 24, holds can be placed for pickup at any other library location, including the Chester Library book locker, which will be available for most of the construction period. Items in the book locker are available for pick-up 24/7.

Chester Library visitors are encouraged to check out the below branches as construction takes place:



Central Library - 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Enon Library - 1801 Enon Church Road, Chester, VA 23836

Meadowdale Library - 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard, North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Click here for more details as they become available.

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