Brush fire burns 17 acres on Chesterfield tree farm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A brush fire that burned 17 acres on a tree farm off Moseley Road in Chesterfield was brought under control Saturday evening, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.
The fire broke out in the 3900 block of Moseley Road and was first reported Saturday afternoon. By around 9 p.m., crews had marked the fire under control and began clearing the scene. No homes were threatened or damaged.
In addition to Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews, firefighters from Amelia and Powhatan counties also responded to assist, along with the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Officials said people who live in the area may still see or smell smoke into Sunday. Moseley Road, which was closed during the response, is expected to reopen as crews clear the scene.
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