Civilian, 3 firefighters injured after ambulance crash in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A civilian and three firefighters were taken to area hospitals after an ambulance was involved in a crash in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Iron Bridge Road, not far from the Chesterfield County Airport.

Sources said that the civilian and firefighters all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube