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Civilian, 3 firefighters injured after ambulance crash in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 8, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A civilian and three firefighters were taken to area hospitals after an ambulance was involved in a crash in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Iron Bridge Road, not far from the Chesterfield County Airport.

Sources said that the civilian and firefighters all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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